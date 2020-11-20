FFXIV classes guide – which job to pick in Final Fantasy 14

Deciding which FFXIV class to go for? There are 18 available jobs as of the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion, ten of which make you complete a base class to access. This can make choosing the right FFXIV class an extremely difficult choice. Luckily, in FFXIV, you can take on any and every job with just one character, so if you don’t enjoy the class you end up choosing, it is relatively easy to make a change. However, you may need to check out our FFXIV leveling guide to make this process a bit quicker.

The best way to start is by picking your starting role; you can choose to be a resilient tank, a supportive healer, or a powerful DPS (damage per second). If you decide to go for a DPS role, you will then have another choice to make, Melee DPS, Physical Ranged DPS, or Magic Ranged DPS. It is worth noting Tanks and Healers are in much higher demand due to the responsibility placed on their shoulders, but it is worth going for these roles to get into dungeons much faster.

Once you have chosen your preferred role to take on in this MMO game, the difficult choices begin. So, sit back, relax, and let our handy guide walk you through the most difficult decision you will make today – choosing a FFXIV class.

Here are all the FFXIV classes:

Tank

Healer

Melee DPS

Ranged Magical DPS

Ranged Physical DPS

FFXIV CLASSES – TANK

Tanks are essentially shields for the rest of the party. They have high HP and defence with skills that grab the enemies attention.

Paladin (PLD)

Base class: Gladiator (GLD)

Weapon: Swords and shields

The Paladin protects the party with shields and holy magic. They also utilise their MP pool for healing teammates and dealing burst damage. The Paladin job is an excellent introduction to tanking, but it can be challenging to master.

You first need to complete the Gladiator base class quests to become a Paladin, head over to Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X 9.2 Y 11.7) and speak to Lulutsu to get started. You can become a Paladin at level 30.

Warrior (WAR)

Base class: Marauder (MRD)

Weapon: Greataxes

Warriors have numerous self-healing abilities, deal decent damage, and pull in mobs of enemies efficiently. The Warrior job is an excellent option for players that have tried out a DPS FFXIV class and would like to give tanking a go.

You will first need to complete the Marauder base class quests to become a Warrior, head to Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X 11.0 Y 6.3) and speak to Blauthota to get started. You can become a Warrior at level 30.

Dark Knight (DRK)

Weapon: Greatswords

Heavensward expansion required

The Dark Knight uses the power of darkness and has the most potent damage mitigating ability in the game. You need to manage your mana and blood usage well to be a good Dark Knight, which can prove difficult when in the midst of battle.

There is no base class for the Dark Knight, but you must reach level 50 as a Disciple of War or Magic before you can try the job out. To become a Dark Knight, head to The Pillars (X 13.2 Y 8.8) and speak to the Ishgardian Citizen to get started.

Gunbreaker (GNB)

Weapon: Gunblades

Shadowbringers expansion required

Gunbreakers will definitely appeal to players that are fans of Squall from Final Fantasy 8. The Gunbreaker job has a straightforward playstyle and some mighty combos that can help increase damage or create shields.

Much like the Dark Knight, The Gunbreaker does not have a base class, but you must reach level 60 as a Disciple of War or Magic before you can take on the job. Head to New Gridania (X 11.5 Y 11.9) and speak to Gods’ Quiver Bow to get started.

FFXIV CLASSES – HEALER

Healers keep the team alive or bring them back to life, depending on how well they are doing their job. Healers can also deal minor damage during healing downtime.

Scholar (SCH)

Base class: Arcanist (ACN)

Weapon: Books

The Scholar summons fairies to help heal the party and provide shields. Having to look after yourself and a fairy can make for a more difficult learning curve when trying to master the Scholar job, but they can do good damage while healing and are valuable members of the team when used correctly.

You will first need to complete the Arcanist base class quests to become a Scholar, head to Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X 4.5 Y 11.2) and speak to Murie to get started. The Arcanist can also follow a Summoner DPS path if you prefer. You can become a Scholar at level 30.

White Mage (WHM)

Base class: Conjurer (CNJ)

Weapon: Wands and canes

White Mage is generally the first job that comes to mind when you think of a healer in Final Fantasy. They have tremendous restorative power and some great over-time regeneration spells. The White Mage job is relatively easy to get the hang of and can also help out with DPS if needs be.

You will first need to complete the Conjurer base class quests to become a White Mage, head over to Old Gridania (X 6.5 Y 11.0) and speak to Madelle to get started. You can become a White Mage at level 30.

Astrologian (AST)

Weapon: Star globes

Heavensward expansion required

The Astrologian uses magic to heal and shield the party, and cards to buff teammates. This FFXIV class has two stances, one for shielding the party and the other for instant heals.

There is no base class for the Astrologian, but you must reach level 50 as a Disciple of War or Magic before you can try the job out. To become an Astrologian, head to The Pillars (X 15.2 Y 10.0) and speak to Jannequinard.

FFXIV CLASSES – MELEE DPS

Melee DPS jobs get you up close and personal with your enemies. Perform massive damage while the tank distracts the foe, and the healer keeps you alive.

Monk (MNK)

Base class: Pugilist (PGL)

Weapon: Fists

Monks have a high damage output and can buff the party at the same time. You will need to master your move rotation to become an effective Monk, but with practice, they can have some of the highest DPS in the party. It is worth noting that the Monk will be getting its role reinvigorated with Patch 5.4, which is set to release early December.

You will first need to complete the Pugilist base class quests to become a Monk, head over to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X 9.4 Y 10.2) and speak to Gagaruna to get started. You can become a Monk at level 30.

Dragoon (DRG)

Base class: Lancer (LNC)

Weapon: Polearms

Dragoons are known for their impressive jump attacks and being generally flashy characters. They do similar damage to most DPS classes but are generally slower than the other DPS jobs. Dragoon can be difficult to master, but you’ll look very cool leaping into battle.

You’ll first need to complete the Lancer base class quests to become a Dragoon, head over to Old Gridania (X 14.1 Y 5.8) and speak to Jillian to get started. You can become a Dragoon at level 30.

Ninja (NIN)

Base class: Rogue (ROG)

Weapon: Daggers

Ninjas perform fast and powerful combos with the use of ninjutsu. They can also inflict numerous debuffs on enemies which increases the party’s damage output. However, as the Ninja does rely on debuffs, they do lower DPS than other jobs if misused. It’s worth noting that due to the high speed of some of the Ninja’s moves, it may be a little trickier to play with high latency compared to other classes.

You’ll first need to complete the Rogue base class quests to become a Ninja, head over to Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X 8.1 Y 16.1) and speak to Lonwoerd to get started. You can become a Rogue at level 30.

Samurai (SAM)

Weapon: Katanas

Stormblood expansion required

The Samurai does the highest DPS in the game but does not have any supportive quirks that help the party out in battle. It is hard to keep a Samurai alive without a party to help, which means solo-questing can be difficult.

There is no base class for the Samurai, but you must reach level 50 as a Disciple of War or Magic before you can try the job out. To become a Samurai, head to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X 9.2 Y 9.1) and speak to the Ul’dahn Citizen.

FFXIV CLASSES – RANGED MAGICAL DPS

Step back from the action and use different kinds of magic to inflict massive damage against your foe. Ranged Magical DPS generally has limited movement as you are unable to move whilst casting.

Black Mage (BLM)

Base class: Thaumaturge (THM)

Weapon: Scepters and staves

Much like the White Mage being a healing staple to the Final Fantasy series, the Black Mages are renowned for being powerful elemental casters. The Black Mages in FFXIV have great damage potential, it’s relatively easy to learn the basics, but they are challenging to master.

You’ll first need to complete the Thaumaturge base class quests to become a Black Mage, head over to Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X 7.3 Y 12.4) and speak to Yayake to get started. You can become a Black Mage at level 30.

Summoner (SMN)

Base class: Arcanist (ACN)

Weapon: Books

The Summoner can conjure one of three battle-pets to assist them in battle, including some incredibly adorable Carbuncle that you may remember from previous Final Fantasy titles. Summoners can deal serious damage to single targets and the battle-pets help buff allies. If need be, the summoner can also resurrect downed allies during battle.

You will first need to complete the Arcanist base class quests to become a Summoner, head to Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X 4.5 Y 11.2) and speak to Murie to get started. The Arcanist can also follow a Scholar Healer path if you prefer. You can become a Summoner at level 30.

Red Mage (RDM)

Weapon: Rapiers

Stormblood expansion required

One of the most balanced jobs in FFXIV, the Red Mage can use black or white magic and weapons effectively. They have a lower damage output than other DPS classes due to long casting time, but they make up for their speed with versatility.

There is no base class for the Red Mage, but you must reach level 50 as a Disciple of War or Magic before you can try the job out. To become a Red Mage, head to Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X 14.1 Y 11.7) and speak to the Distraught Lass to get started.

Blue Mage

Weapon: One-handed canes

The Blue Mage is designed solely for solo play and can only reach level 60, this will be raised to 70 with Patch 5.4. Blue Mages copy abilities of defeated enemies and have a wide range of spells they can use. We have full guides on how to unlock the Blue Mage and which spells they can use to help decide if this single-player only character is for you.

FFXIV CLASSES – RANGED PHYSICAL DPS

Ranged Physical DPS jobs keep you out of the action much like Ranged Magical DPS. However, they are a lot more mobile as they aren’t held back by slow casting.

Bard (BRD)

Base class: Archer (ARC)

Weapon: Bows

The Bard focuses on supporting the party with damage buffs and dispels enemies debuffs on players with the power of music. Unfortunately, the Bard has a low damage output, but the ability to boost the party’s strength makes the Bard an asset in tough situations.

You will first need to complete the Archer base class quests to become a Bard, head to New Gridania (X 15.2 Y 12.1) and speak to Athelyna to get started. You can become a Bard at level 30.

Machinist (MCH)

Weapon: Firearms

Heavensward expansion required

The Machinist wields a gun and uses turrets to lay waste to enemies. Playing the Machinist well means filling the Heat and Battery gauges efficiently to deal massive damage.

There is no base class for the Machinist, but you must reach level 50 as a Disciple of War or Magic before you can try the job out. To become a Machinist, head to Foundation (X 8.1 Y 10.1) and speak to Stephanivien to get started.

Dancer (DNC)

Weapon: Throwing weapons

Shadowbringers expansion required

The Dancer is a well-balanced DPS and support role. If dancing around the field and supporting your allies sounds appealing to you, we have a full FFXIV Dancer job guide to give you some more information.

There is no base class for the Dancer, but you must reach level 60 as a Disciple of War or Magic before you can try the job out. To become a Dancer, head to Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X 9.8 Y 12.0) and speak to the Eager Lominsan to get started.

And there you have it, all the information you need to decide which FFXIV classes and jobs to go for. With the Final Fantasy 14 player count hitting 20 million earlier this year you will be in good company once you have chosen which patch you want to take in-game.