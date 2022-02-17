FFXIV live letter start time confirmed – watch it here

It’s been a few months since the launch of Endwalker, which means we’ve almost – almost – had enough time to emotionally recover from the finale of the story arc Final Fantasy XIV has been telling from the start. So what’s next? Well, that’s exactly what the developers intend to reveal in the next live letter, which is coming up soon. Like, very soon.

Letter from the Producer Live Part LXVIII will broadcast on Friday, February 18 at 6pm PST / 9pm EST, or Saturday, February 19 at 2am GMT. The stream will be available on Twitch and YouTube, and will include live translation from Japanese to English. There are two items on the agenda here: a look at the “next ten years of FFXIV,” and an Endwalker Q&A, which you can submit questions for over on the official forums.

The devs have already started teasing some new features for the upcoming patch series, including a new Deep Dungeon and more FFXIV housing changes for 6.1, but the full 6.1 reveal isn’t expected to land until March.

If you’re here after the show has started, you can tune in below.

