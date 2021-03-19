Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.5 gets its next live letter reveal in April

Final Fantasy XIV is speeding along toward its next big expansion, Endwalker, but we’ve still got a couple of patches to run through before we actually get to the big, new expansion. As usual, the .5 patch release will come in two parts, and the first half of 5.5 is due to launch in under a month. There’s a lot more to learn about the patch ahead of release, however, and the devs have detailed when to expect the next live letter.

Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXIII (or FFXIV live letter 63, if you prefer short formats) will broadcast on Friday, April 2 at 4:00AM PDT / 7:00AM EDT / 12:00PM BST. The broadcast will be in Japanese, though slides with English text will be provided, and the fan community will certainly have its usual array of live translations in places like the FFXIV Discord.

It will provide the second part of the patch 5.5 reveal, which started with the big February event that also revealed Endwalker. The patch 5.5 details have been on the vague side so far, but hey, we have gotten some new art as part of the recent teaser site update.

Patch 5.5 is expected to release on April 13. Endwalker hits this autumn.

The second preview of #FFXIV Patch 5.5 is on its way! 📢 Don't miss the next Letter from the Producer LIVE, set for Friday, April 2! 📅 Friday, April 2 at 4 a.m. (PT) / 11:00 (GMT)

🌐 https://t.co/G1D4lCyjw7 pic.twitter.com/vO8oKO9v9G — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 19, 2021

