Final Fantasy 14 patch 5.5 is bringing new quests, raids, and a hotfix, Part 1 in April

A delightful dragon mount is part of the additional content coming in patch 5.5

We’ve had the announcement that Final Fantasy 14‘s next expansion, Endwalker, is coming in autumn of this year. However, players won’t have to wait that long for some new gameplay in the MMORPG game, as update 5.5 will arrive in two parts in early summer.

Revealed during a letter from the producer, featuring input from director Naoki Yoshida, global community manager Toshio Murouchi, update 5.5 will finish the Shadowbringers expansion. Quests for the main scenario will be split between the two parts, alongside a new Level 80 dungeon, Paglth’an. The YoRHa Dark Apocalypse raids continue, as does The Chronicles of Werlyt, this time offering a trial against the Diamond Weapon.

The required mission benchmark for Resistance weapon upgrades will be moved to the Save the Queen questline in 5.45, and requirements below that will be eased. Explorer mode, Triple Triad, and Ishgaridan Restoration will all be updated, and The Navel will be retied as the main Unreal trail in favour of a new, as-yet-unnamed one. A hotfix is coming to help make obtaining certain rewards in Castrum Lacus Litore easier, to address players finding it difficult to find adequate assistance as of now.

Would-be volunteers for the Eorzea Postal Service are getting a new client for custom deliveries, and crafters will find some new expert builds and recipes to have a go at. A reimagining of the Dragonsong War was planned for around now as an ultimate trial, but delays due to COVID-19 have meant this will now be released in patch 6.1.

Final Fantasy 14 Patch 5.5 Part 1, Death Unto Dawn, is scheduled to roll out April 13, and Part 2 doing the same at the end of May, 2021. That gives you a few months before getting into Endwalker’s farming sim.

Weekend news warrior and resident Irishman, Anthony is one of those naive Silent Hill fans you occasionally hear about. His byline's appeared in Variety, IGN, Ars Technica, TechRadar, Mashable, and more.

