FFXIV Housing Lottery bug is making everyone losers

A new Final Fantasy XIV Housing Lottery bug is stopping players from winning any bids or buying any form of house. Players entering the MMO game‘s lottery, especially in Japan, are finding that Square Enix coded an impossible number into the system that keeps getting picked – thus, making everyone a loser.

If you didn’t know already, as of patch 6.1 with the Endwalker expansion, Final Fantasy XIV introduced a housing system for the Empyreum residential district which is governed by a lottery system – players submit an application and are randomly chosen for a plot of land, which they can build on. When it works, it’s a fair system.

Unfortunately, over the weekend a “major issue” hit the lottery system where the number zero got added to the pool of winning numbers – which no players can claim. Apparently, it came up a lot, and every time it did all players lost. Sometimes it even bugged the system entirely, so players received messages saying that no one entered the lottery.

The good news is that Square Enix is aware of the issue, and director Naoki Yoshida confirms that the team is “working to identify the issue” but admits “it will require some time to pinpoint the problem”. There won’t be another lottery until Square Enix corrects the bug.

The hashtag #当選番号０ (Winning Number 0) is trending in Japan at #10 because apparently the FFXIV Japan servers are experiencing bugs for Empyreum housing the winning number is 0 and no one won the house LOL pic.twitter.com/4LMxGmTjiF — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 16, 2022

I should be mad, but considering I've been trying for a Warden of the Seven Hues fish for the past 4 years, my heart is already a 0. pic.twitter.com/EQ1JlX2KpO — Don't follow this account (@iamkhezu) April 16, 2022

Housing demolition is currently suspended too, although that’s due to the current real-world situation.

Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition 59.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.