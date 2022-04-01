FFXIV 6.1 release date confirmed in Live Letter 70

As part of today’s Live Letter 70, Final Fantasy XIV producer Yoshi-P confirmed that the MMORPG’s first major content update for Endwalker, which was initially detailed during the previous Live Letter, will be arriving on April 12. This patch adds new main scenario quests, sidequests, and role quests, alongside a number of other updates to housing, job balance, and more.

Following on from the climactic events of Endwalker’s main story, 6.1’s story quests will see the Warrior of Light and their friends set out looking for new adventures. This will include new role quests and the beginnings of the Tataru’s Grand Endeavour series, which focuses on everyone’s favourite Lalafellin receptionist. You’ll have to wait until patch 6.15 to reconvene with the gentleman inspector Hildibrand Manderville and undertake Tribal Quests for the Arkasodara, however.

We’ll also be seeing a rollout of some more endgame content, including the new Myths of the Realm alliance raid, and more challenging versions of trials such as The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria and Ultima’s Bane (Unreal) to test out the more hardcore members of the player base.

One of the most anticipated features of FFXIV patch 6.1 is the arrival of housing in Empyreum, the residential district in Ishgard. As anyone who’s tried to buy a house in FFXIV knows, it’s one of the most agonising systems in any video game – so it’s a great relief that the system is now changing to a lottery where players may submit an application to be randomly selected to purchase a given plot.

Among the other updates shown off are Adventurer Plates, which are fully customisable business cards that allow you to show off your character, accomplishments, and usual playtime hours to other players. There’s also plenty of new armour sets and minions incoming, as well as a NieR:Automata pod mount that carries players around. Alongside the improved glamour plate system, this should make staying on top of your fashion game that much easier.

Some job changes were teased, although full details will be shown at a later date. Dark Knight players can rejoice in the knowledge that “Walking Dead will now restore HP by a significant amount upon successfully landing attacks.” Meanwhile, Ninja’s Trick attack debuff now only increases their personal damage dealt to the target, and instead the Mug skill will now apply a debuff that the whole party can take advantage of. There’s also changes specific to PvP, which will see all jobs having access to Limit Breaks during the competitive modes.

Also included is an update for the Trust system, which offers up NPC companions to join you in dungeons should you not fancy grouping up with actual players. Trusts are now being introduced for the 2.0 A Realm Reborn dungeons as the start of a rollout that will eventually see the system, initially introduced in Shadowbringers, applied to all dungeon content in the game.

Yoshida says he hopes Trusts will make the game more approachable to players who have previously been put off by the multiplayer nature of FFXIV. Alongside this rollout, several early-game dungeons have seen updates to make them more palatable to the NPC AI, such as the removal of those disgusting sticky floors in Thousand Maws of Toto-Rak. If you’re yet to experience the base game of Final Fantasy XIV (which you might have heard is available to play for free), these additions should make it more approachable than ever.

Watch the Newfound Adventure trailer here:

Stay tuned for more Final Fantasy XIV news and updates, including information on the upcoming data centre travel set to arrive later in this patch cycle.

