Final Fantasy 14’s Starlight Celebration kicks off this week – here’s when and where

Final Fantasy XIV‘s next seasonal event is upon us. The winter holidays are fast approaching and, right on time, developer Square Enix has announced details for this year’s Starlight Celebration in-game event, which kicks off later this week.

The Final Fantasy XIV Starlight Celebration festival is due to go live on December 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT for its 2021 edition, and will run until December 31 at 6:59 am PT / 9:59 am ET / 2:59 pm GMT. Popping up at this time of year annually since the MMO’s launch back in 2010, the festival is all about yeti this year, it seems, kicking off with a mission called ‘A very yeti starlight’ that’s found by speaking to Amh Garanjy in Old Gridania (coordinates are X:10.2, Y:9.4 in case they’re handy).

Details are light on what this will involve in Square Enix’s announcement, and you’ll need to be at least level 15 to find out. The description merely teases that “Amh Garanjy is busy readying for the festivities in Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre and may just have a special task for you”. We do, however, have a lovely image of the suitably seasonal festivities headed our way when it arrives.

“Wintry weather has settled in across the realm, and the citizens of Eorzea have begun preparing for this year’s Starlight Celebration,” the festival description reads. “The merry sight of cities and residential districts illuminated by cheerful decorations is bound to leave one in high spirits and enkindle heartwarming gestures during this season’s festivities.” Lovely stuff.

The rewards this year include two unique minions: a little fella in a Rudolf hat-and-cape combo called Wind-up Rudy and a grey-and-white Squirrel Emperor with a Santa hat. There’s also an item for mounting on your wall called a Starlight Mobile – a decoration that “remains in perpetual motion even when no wind is present, possibly as the result of some as-yet-undiscovered Ascian machination”.

You can check out the (not overly detailed) event page at that link if you’re keen to get more of an idea of the 2021 event. Hopefully the Final Fantasy XIV servers will have quieted down a little by the time December 16 rolls around, given they’re still looking pretty darn jam-packed following the recent launch of its Endwalker expansion.