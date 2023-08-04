FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2023 takes your Final Fantasy XIV fashion game in a rather unexpected, but undoubtedly awesome, direction. The upcoming summer event has some typically gorgeous outfits for you to unlock, but the beloved MMORPG has skipped sexy swimwear this time around in favor of something a lot more robust, protective, and dare we say…stylish.

The Final Fantasy XIV Moonfire Faire is always a great time for celebration, bringing the summer party atmosphere to Eorzea, and it’s typically accompanied by some rather snazzy beachwear for players to grab. Recent years have seen the arrival of the Summer’s Flare set with its long, flowery dress and wide-brimmed straw hat, and the 2022 Summer Sunset outfit with an open, loose-fitting silk shirt draped over either a skimpy bikini or bold bermuda shorts.

Not this year, however. Instead, the ‘Phoenix Riser’ suit promises to please fans of the best Japanese Tokusatsu – action shows such as Kamen Rider and Super Sentai (the latter best known in western countries as the source material for Power Rangers). This new-look outfit is extremely Kamen Rider, and it even features a bold ‘XIV’ motif emblazoned from top to bottom down the upper half of the suit.

Personally, I can’t wait to dive in and grab my set – catch me wearing it during the final phase of Brute Justice in the Alexander raid to really complete the whole scene. Of course, especially following the holiday vibes of the new Dawntrail trailer, some players are a little sad that they won’t have a cute new outfit to wear on the beach (or, more likely, in the middle of Limsa Lominsa), but then what’s cuter than being a hero?

FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2023 dates and rewards

Final Fantasy XIV Moonfire Faire 2023 runs Thursday August 10 to Saturday August 26, 2023. You can see exact start and finish times for the event in your region below:



Region Start Time End Time US West August 10 @ 1am PDT August 26 @ 8am PDT US East August 10 @4am EDT August 26 @ 11am EDT UK August 10 @ 9am BST August 26 @ 4pm BST Europe August 10 @ 10am CEST August 26 @ 5pm CEST Australia August 10 @ 7pm AET August 27 @ 2am AET

Start the ‘Allergic to Sunshine’ quest by meeting Mayaru Moyaru on the Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (x:11.5, y:13.8). You’ll need to be level 30 to begin the quest. Complete the event to earn the Phoenix Riser Suit and Phoenix Riser Helmet, which can be worn by all classes.

If you missed the recent excitement of Fan Fest, catch up on everything about the upcoming expansion FFXIV Dawntrail, as well as all the FFXIV 6.5 patch details for the Growing Light update that will carry us into our next big adventure.