FFXIV patch notes – 6.38 update removes weekly Abyssos restrictions

With all eyes on FFXIV 6.4, Square Enix’s preceding patch is, as you’d imagine, a lot slimmer than the ones we can expect to see accompanying Final Fantasy XIV The Dark Throne. There’s still a slew of PvP job updates, though, as well as changes to the MMORPG‘s Abyssos dungeon, so here’s everything you need to know.

While the shiny new Dark Throne content update is all that any Eorzean can talk about, FFXIV patch 6.38 updates a whole slew of different PvP job abilities (including slight nerfs to my beloved Ninja), as well as removing the weekly restriction on Abyssos.

FFXIV Abyssos weekly restriction removed

There are two changes to the Abyssos raid, one dealing specifically with Unsung Blade of Abyssos. These will now drop more than once a week at random, meaning you can farm them up to trade in for Ultralight Tomestones in Radz-At-Han and Labyrinthos.

Additionally, the weekly entry requirement for Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) has been removed, and you’ll now always receive two treasure coffers with non-restricted items. You’ll be able to jump to any circle of the raid at the touch of a button, too.

FFXIV patch notes: 6.38 update

Below are the full FFXIV 6.38 patch notes (excluding bug fixes), courtesy of Square Enix.

Battle System

The weekly restriction on receiving Unsung Blades of Abyssos from Abyssos: The Eighth Circle has been removed.

The following adjustments have been made to Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage): Two treasure coffers will now always appear. Furthermore, the weekly restriction on rewards obtained from coffers has been removed. The weekly entrance restriction on all areas of Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) has been removed. Players may now proceed directly to any circle of Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage).

The item required to enhance weapons purchased with Allagan tomestones of causality, Moonshine Brine, can be purchased from the following vendor: Nesvaaz, Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0): Aglaia Coin, Euphrosyne Coin

PvP

Paladin

Phalanx

Reduced damage taken has been changed from 50% to 33%.

Warrior

Blota

Heavy effect duration has been reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.

Monk

Phantom Rush

Potency has been increased from 10,000 to 12,000.

Dragoon

Sky Shatter

Potency has been reduced from 20,000 to 18,000.

Potency increase when targets are within 5 yalms has been changed from 30,000 to 32,000.

Barrier strength has been changed from absorbing damage totaling 25% of maximum HP to absorbing damage equivalent to a heal of 24,000 potency.

Ninja

Fuma Shuriken

Range has been reduced from 25 to 20 yalms.

Hyosho Ranryu

Range has been reduced from 25 to 20 yalms.

Goka Mekkyaku

Range has been reduced from 25 to 20 yalms.

Reaper

Plentiful Harvest

Maximum potency has been increased from 20,000 to 24,000.

Dancer

Curing Waltz

Healing potency has been increased from 8,000 to 10,000.

Black Mage

Burst

Barrier Strength has been increased from 12,000 to 16,000.

Red Mage

Magick Barrier

Effect duration has been increased from 8 to 10 seconds.

Frazzle Effect

Duration has been increased from 8 to 10 seconds.

Southern Cross

Healing potency has been increased from 6,000 to 8,000.

Damage potency has been increased from 6,000 to 8,000.

Cure potency increase from White Shift has been reduced from 100% to 50%.

Damage potency increase from Black Shift has been reduced from 100% to 50%.

Scholar

Adloquium Cure

Potency has been reduced from 4,000 to 3,000.

Barrier strength has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000.

Astrologian

Fall Malefic

The recast time reduction granted by the additional effect ‘Reduces the recast time of Double Cast’ has been changed from 7.5 to 10 seconds.

Crystalline Conflict

The time until the tactical crystal is unbound has been reduced from 30 to 20 seconds. Following this change, certain music tracks played during matches has been adjusted.

* No adjustments have been made to the track “Festival of the Hunt (Endwalker).”

The probability of triggering a pneumatic parade on the Clockwork Castletown stage has been adjusted to increase the chances of a second parade.

Season Five will end and Season Six will begin. When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service. Players finishing in bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Seasonal Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Upon the commencement of Season Six, you will be placed five risers below your final placement in Season Five, with zero Rising Stars.

While the changes here are relatively minor, the highly anticipated 6.4 update brings a swathe of new content for your FFXIV Island Sanctuary, so if you love spending your time in home away from home with all of the adorable FFXIV Island Sanctuary animals, keep your eyes peeled for more 6.4 content.