Final Fantasy 14 converted me to MMORPGs. I’ve steered clear of World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2, Elder Scrolls Online, and Runescape my whole life; but the community, gameplay options, world, and characters of FF14’s Eorzea are nothing short of superb. With Dawntrail on the horizon, you might be considering diving in too, so I’m here to tell you there’s no better time, and you can even save 60% on the complete package if you act now.

With ten years of story, characters, classes, dungeons, and activities underpinning Final Fantasy 14 it certainly feels like a daunting task to get involved. As a sprout with 200 hours in the MMORPG though, I’m here to tell you that the game thrives on freedom. I’m here mostly for the story, but love dipping my toes into 24-player alliance raids and class-specific sidequests. Maybe you want to start a band, put on reenactments of Shakespeare, or roleplay as Shadow the Hedgehog instead (trust me, I’ve seen it). It’s all possible.

The Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release date has excitement at a fever pitch, so the game’s only going to get busier, too. There’s nothing better than logging on, spawning in Limsa Lominsa, and seeing all the players scuttling about, or hearing a band play renditions of famous songs with FF14’s instruments. I even stumbled across a troupe of big bald guys playing Queen and Rammstein once, pyrotechnics and all.

One of FF14’s best features, especially for new players, is how it treats classes. Once you’ve settled in all you need to do is start their quest and equip the relevant weapon – meaning you can swap between whatever you fancy on the fly. It’s a simple idea that really helps keep the gameplay fresh, while encouraging experimentation in a way few other games do.

If you’re returning to Eorzea instead, you’ll want to check out the FF14 free login campaign to get some game time at no cost, otherwise, it’s worth understanding just what the MMO gives you before you even need to spend a penny. Everyone can play the Final Fantasy 14 base game and first two expansions entirely for free. You won’t have access to some key features like adding friends, free companies, and trading, but I spent almost 200 hours in the free trial before finally paying ahead of Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy 14 is 60% off on PC via Humble until Tuesday June 11 at 10am PT / 1pm ET/ 6pm BST and Wednesday June 12 at 4am AEDT. You can purchase the complete edition, Endwalker expansion, or starter edition via the widget below. Keep in mind the codes are Windows, not Steam.

New players will want to check out our complete breakdown of all the Final Fantasy 14 classes before diving in, but don’t worry as you can easily switch at any time. We’ve also put together what each of the Final Fantasy 14 races means and which to pick, to stop you from getting frozen on the character creator screen.

