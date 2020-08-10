Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.3 release time – here’s when maintenance ends in your time zone

The long-awaited Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.3 is nearly here – but first, you’ve got to endure the usual lengthy maintenance period before you can log in. So while you once again peruse the Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.3 notes, here’s exactly when you can expect the servers to come back up for you to get into all the new content.

Maintenance for FFXIV began early this morning, and will continue until the morning of Tuesday, August 11 at 3:00 PDT / 6:00 EDT / 10:00 GMT / 11:00 BST. Until that time, you’ll be unable to log into FFXIV or most of its associated services, including the Lodestone, the Mog Station, the companion app, and the online store.

The new patch will introduce the next chapter of the main story, a new dungeon, and the next Nier-themed raid. It’s also a big one for new players, since it’ll vastly streamline the first 50 levels worth of story quests, and will let you play for free all the way up to level 60. The changes also include an array of quality-of-life fixes and job changes too numerous to list out here.

You can get yourself hyped up all over again with the trailer below.

