Flashback 2 trailer continues Conrad Hart’s adventure 30 years later

Microids debuted a Flashback 2 trailer during Summer Game Fest 2022, an unexpected sequel to the classic 1990s sci-fi game, and it’s launching in winter 2022 for PC and console. The trailer showcases a bit of what to expect nearly three decades since the original launched, and it’s a mashup of space races, third-person shooter action, and giant mechs that looks rather promising.

While details are still a bit thin on the ground at the moment, Microids confirmed in a press release that Flashback 2 still follows the adventurer scientist Conrad B. Hart 30 years after he fought to return to Earth. Conrad defeated the Master Brain in his first outing, but the Morph threat is back and more dangerous than ever. While Flashback 2 is a direct sequel to the original, Microids said it’s still welcoming to newcomers with plenty to offer longtime fans.

“Flashback 2 will welcome players to discover a brand new story blending action, puzzle and infiltration,” the team said in a press release. “This adventure will take you to familiar places like Neo Washington or the Jungle, as well as new locations like Neo Tokyo or a mysterious space station.”

