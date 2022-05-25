Save $130 on the Flexispot E7 standing desk

In our Flexispot E7 review, we thought the standing desk was well worth a punt at MSRP, despite it carrying a somewhat premium price tag. However, as part of its second annual ‘Brand Day’, Flexispot is offering a sizeable saving on the E7 – you’ll just need to act fast if you want to save money.

Heading over to the manufacturer’s official website, you’ll find the Flexispot E7 down from its $579.99 asking price to just $449.99, netting you a saving of $130. Better yet, this includes 48 hour shipping at no extra cost, in addition to a 30-day risk-free return.

What you’ll get in return for your cash is a 48-inch by 24-inch chipboard desktop with a loading capacity of 355lbs, which is plenty strong enough for the best gaming monitors plus your gaming PC and peripherals. When you’re done sitting in the best gaming chair, you can raise the E7 to a standing height of up to 48.4 inches using the dual motor. If you’re regularly up and down, you can save up to three profiles to switch between different heights at the click of a button.

It’s worth noting that this is a flash sale that’ll only be available until May 26 providing stock doesn’t disappear first. Save now

There is also a wider sale to celebrate Flexispot Day. If you’ve the dollars to spare, you can splash out for fancier desktop materials, alternative colours, a premium keypad, as well as accessories such as under desk bikes.