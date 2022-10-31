The best FM23 logo packs and how to install them

The best Football Manager 2023 logo packs are a must-have in the management game, because it doesn’t have the licences to use all the correct badges by default. As a result, fake logos are used instead. While some of these fakes look pretty good, they still have nothing on using the official badges and logos in the football game.

It’s fairly simple to install logo packs in Football Manager, but if you’ve never done it before, we’ve got you covered. We also have a few of the best logo packs in FM23 listed, so you can pick the one that suits your preferred style the best – ideally in tandem with the best FM23 skins.

The best FM23 logo packs

The FM23 beta hasn’t been available long, but already we’re starting to see plenty of great looking logo packs becoming available, so here are a few of our favourites.

FMG Standard Logos Megapack

This one is for all those players who just want to have their in-game logos exactly as they should be. The team at Football Manager Graphics have put together this collection of nearly 78,000 logos. Not only does the FMG Standard Logos Megapack come with your standard realistic logos, but it also comes with alternative and fantasy logos so you can choose exactly what you’re looking for.

FMG Grunge Logos Megapack

In addition to their Standard Logos, FMG also has a few collections of stylised logos, such as those with stone or metallic finishes. Our pick of the lot however is the Grunge pack which provides all the same logo designs as you get in the Standard pack, but this time with a dark, gritty finish. Perfect for anyone who wants the realism of the real-life logos, but is also looking for a nice, aesthetically pleasing set.

Footbe Logos 2022-23

Maybe you don’t mind not having the real logos, you just want your in-game logos to at least resemble them. That’s where the Footbe Logos 2022-23 pack comes in, providing you with a set of uniform shield-shaped logos for every team in the game, based entirely off their original badge. You won’t get the realism you get from the other packs here, but what you do get is a sleek and stylish set of logos that are a joy to look at.

How to install logo packs in Football Manager 2023

Step 1 – Extract the files

Once you’ve downloaded the logo pack you want to install, you’ll have to extract the files using a program such as WinRar or 7zip. Once extracted, keep them in an easy-to-find location as you’ll need them again later.

Step 2 – Find your user data location

Open your file explorer and paste in the following address, depending on your operating system:

Windows:

C:\Users\\Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2023\graphics

Mac:

Users/Mac USERNAME/Library/Application Support/Sports Interactive

Once you’ve found this location, you should have a folder named graphics. If not, simply create a new folder and name it ‘graphics’. Open the folder and move the logo pack you downloaded in Step 1 inside.

Step 3 – Loading the graphics

Now you’ve installed the graphics in your data folder, you need to load up your saved game and follow these steps:

Click ‘FM’ in the top right.

Click on ‘Preferences’.

Click ‘Advanced’ in the top left.

In the top right, open the drop down menu and select ‘Interface’.

In the bottom left, open the drop down menu and click ‘Clear Cache’.

Under the heading ‘Skin’, disable ‘Use Caching to decrease loading times’, and enable ‘Reload skin when confirming changes in Preferences’.

In the bottom right, click ‘Reload Skin’.

If you’ve done all the steps correctly, then you should have a shiny new set of logos to use while picking one of the best teams to manage and signing a bunch of the best wonderkids in the game.