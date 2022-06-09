Fort Solis is “Dead Space meets Duncan Jones’s Moon”

New horror game Fort Solis has been revealed at Summer Game Fest, and it is being described as “Dead Space meets Duncan Jones’s Moon.” This new sci-fi action game from Fallen Leaf and Black Drakkar Games certainly delivers on its promise in that initial trailer, with tense, over the shoulder exploration and ominous red lighting.

The reveal trailer shows a figure in a space suit investigating the seemingly abandoned base of Fort Solis, before clashing against a mysterious figure and then being shown desperately trying to. The character is shown recording a voice message to the camera: “Something is going on here, and I need to find out what it is.” Non-specifically tantalising, indeed.

The game stars notable voice actors Troy Baker and Roger Clark, the latter best known for his role as Arthur Morgan in cowboy epic Red Dead Redemption 2. Baker is playing a medical officer called Wyatt Taylor, stationed at Fort Solis – he says that his character will be “in opposition, at times, to Roger’s character,” who goes by the name of Jack Leary. Leary is a maintenance engineer on a remote Mars mining post, whose job is to make sure none of the equipment breaks down on the graveyard shift.

You can check out the trailer below:

