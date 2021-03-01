Fortnite 15.50 release time – another classic weapon gets unvaulted

Another Fortnite update is coming very soon, and it promises another unvaulted weapon. Will it actually be the pump shotgun this time? I don’t know, but after getting it wrong last time, now I’m scared to guess. (But hey, I have to put something in that image slot up top.) Either way, the Fortnite 15.50 release time will vault the hand cannon in favour of bringing another classic weapon back into rotation.

Downtime for the 15.50 update begins on March 2 at 1:00AM PST / 4:00AM EST / 9:00AM GMT. Downtime for midseason updates doesn’t typically take very long, so pending any issues you won’t have to wait long for servers to come back up with the new patch. Judging by the limited content noted in the patch preview, you probably shouldn’t expect the update to be a big one, either.

“The hand cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns,” Epic says on Twitter. Besides that, we’re also getting a “new Island size in Creative and localized Featured Creative Hub support!” That’s not much, but hey, at least we’re getting some early patch notes these days.

Fortnite Season 5 will be coming to a close later this month, so expect the seeds for Season 6 to start sprouting soon, as well.

