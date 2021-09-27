Fortnite 18.10 release time confirmed – Season 8 XP fixes are coming

The latest Fortnite season is here, but that’s never the end – and Epic has confirmed exactly when you can expect Fortnite 18.10 to land. As ever, the devs are being pretty mysterious about what’s going to be in the update, but we do know that the promised improvements to XP will be included as part of the patch.

Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled on September 28 around 12:30am PDT / 3:30am EDT / 8:30am BST. Downtime proper will begin around 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST. There’s no official word on when downtime will end, but the maintenance period is typically pretty brief – you’ll be able to login and see the new update shortly after.

As the devs explain on Reddit, “this patch includes the improvements to XP that we discussed previously. More details to come in our v18.10 blog post tomorrow.” Until then, we’re just left to speculate on what those XP improvements will look like. Levelling has been slow this season, and last week the devs nerfed the XP provided by the Impostors mode.

The only other clue on what to expect is a mysterious note to “bring the heat”. According to dataminers, this is a reference to a new spicy Chug Splash item, which will restore health and improve movement speed.

Bring the heat. 🌶️ The v18.10 update is scheduled for release on September 28. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/NcaFyLeJds — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 27, 2021

Check out our guide to the Fortnite Season 8 map for help with the new locations, or check out some further battle royale games if you’re looking for something fresh.