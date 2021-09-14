Fortnite Season 8 map – all new locations

Looking for all the changes made to the Fortnite map in Chapter 2 Season 8? The alien invasion is finally over, but an even bigger threat has made its way onto Fortnite island. Long time Fortnite players may remember when Kevin the Cube made its first appearance in season 5 – the mysterious cube moved across the map for weeks before destroying Tilted Towers.

Chapter 2 Season 8 features multiple cubes, except this time they’ve created rifts into another dimension called ‘the sideways’, filled with dangerous monsters and game-changing loot. We know the cubes are capable of causing vast amounts of destruction, yet the Fortnite map has remained largely unchanged since their arrival. The most significant changes are in a few locations that were destroyed when the cubes crash-landed from space.

Remember, the Fortnite devs are known for changing the map whenever they see fit. These cubes aren’t just going to sit on the island without causing any havoc. Don’t be too surprised to wake up one day and see your favourite named location wiped off the map by one of these cubes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map changes

The Fortnite map didn’t receive any additional places of interest, but this could change as the season progresses. Numerous locations saw damage during Operation: Sky Fire, however, it looks like every location managed to avoid taking any damage.

Three locations on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map received major changes:

Holly Hatchery has reverted to its original name of Holly Hedges now that the aliens no longer occupy the area

has reverted to its original name of now that the aliens no longer occupy the area The factory in Slurpy Swamp is now gone after an alien abduction. This location is now called Sludgy Swamp

is now gone after an alien abduction. This location is now called Corny Complex is no longer under the IO’s control and has since turned back into a farm. As a result, this location is now known as Corny Crops

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 new landmarks

Many locations on the Fortnite map are not labelled, yet they have a name when you enter the area. These locations are known as landmarks, and there are quite a few of them in the new season.

Here are the new landmarks introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

Base Echo – north of Lazy Lake

– north of Lazy Lake Extra-Terrestrial Estate – northwest of Steamy Stacks

– northwest of Steamy Stacks Shattered Saucer – northeast of Holly Hedges in the orange patch of land

– northeast of Holly Hedges in the orange patch of land Base Domino – south of Holly Hedges close to the road

– south of Holly Hedges close to the road Smashed Stronghold – west of Pleasant Park in the orange patch of land

– west of Pleasant Park in the orange patch of land Friendly Forest – the island found in the river bend, east of Misty Meadows

– the island found in the river bend, east of Misty Meadows Levelled Lake – south of Lazy Lake

– south of Lazy Lake Wasted Woods – southeast of Holly Hedges in the orange patch of land

– southeast of Holly Hedges in the orange patch of land Destroyed Dish – far west of Dirty Docks, close to the side of the road

That’s everything you need to know about the map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The new Fortnite battle pass includes a variety of character skins, including the highly customisable Toona Fish and Carnage from Spider-Man. Challenges also received an overhaul this season – be sure to check out our Fortnite punchcard challenges guide to find every quest in the game.