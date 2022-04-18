Fortnite 20.20 release confirmed

The Fortnite 20.20 release is upon us, and I’m sorry in advance for reminding you of that particular year. Epic has confirmed the release date and time for the next big Fortnite update, and as usual when these announcements actually happen, it’s already nearly time. As this post goes live, the new Fortnite update is set to launch tomorrow.

The Fortnite 20.20 release is set for Tuesday, April 19. Downtime begins at 1am PDT / 4am EDT / 9am BST. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes ahead of that time. Downtime can last up to a few hours, but is typically much shorter than that – you can safely expect to be playing with the new features of 20.20 on the morning of April 19.

What to expect from Fortnite 20.20 remains a mystery for now. Epic’s official blurb simply says that “battle lines continue to shift,” which is a difficult line to dig a hint out of, and the usual dataminers and leakers haven’t had a whole lot to add over the past few weeks. We do at least know that the Prowler skin will finally go live shortly after this update, thanks to the in-game countdown timer.

Fortnite Coachella skins recently debuted, and a new set of Marvel skins are on the way as a bonus to comic buyers.

