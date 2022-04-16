Two new Fortnite Marvel skins are free with upcoming comic

Superhero fans of Epic’s battle royale game will be able to get two new Fortnite Marvel skins for free, along with a few extra items, as part of the new five-part Zero War comic tie-in event that kicks off in June – and some of these will be exclusive to these comics.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is running now and it’s already gone heavy on the Marvel collaboration, with two skins in the battle pass and probably more to come later. That’s not going to stop in Season 3 either, which is set to start in June and sees the launch of a new Fortnite Marvel comic book event called Zero War.

Marvel has now confirmed that all five issues of the tie-in will come with codes to unlock rewards within Fortnite – including two brand new skins. While most of these will also be available in the in-game store, Marvel notes that “select in-game items” are only available by buying the comic – although it seems Marvel Unlimited digital subscribers can claim the codes too.

Here’s everything you can get along with each issue of the comic:

Comic 1: Marvel skin #1 Comic 2: Weapon wrap Comic 3: Pickaxe Comic 4: Spray emote Comic 5: Loading screen Redeem all five codes and it’ll unlock Marvel skin #2

As for what the skins might be, one of them is almost certainly Shuri from Black Panther, but the second is a mystery. It won’t necessarily be a completely new character, though. One of the revealed comic covers shows both Thor and Storm from the X-Men in different outfits to their normal Fortnite skins, so it could be either of them.

Iron Man and the Foundation team up for a vital mission in a new 'Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War' #2 cover! Get a guide to the @FortniteGame digital downloads available with each issue here: https://t.co/BfH32xRXHl pic.twitter.com/P1FVEomecH — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 15, 2022

