Looks like Fortnite is getting Alien skins

As you might be aware by now, Epic Games is well into crossing Fortnite over with other popular pop culture entities. In recent times we’ve seen figures from Terminator, Predator, and Street Fighter board the battle bus to ask the age-old question: ‘Where we dropping?’ Next, though, it looks like best buds Xenomorph and Ripley of the Alien franchise are joining in the fun.

Epic set tongues wagging the other day when it posted a teaser on its Twitter account that pointed towards the inclusion. As tradition goes at this point, players then stumbled across a portal on the map that teases it further, with Xenomorph’s screech being audible. People had a solid enough idea that the next crossover would be Alien-themed at that point, but someone took it a step further with a spot of dataming and, yup, it’s Xenomorph and Ridley.

It probably won’t be long now until Epic confirms it, but you can enjoy some other things players have dug up in the meantime. My personal favourite is a hint that he of Family Guy fame Peter Griffin could be the next one to board the battle bus. It seems pretty wild, but this is Fortnite.

Anyway, here’s a peep at those datamined Xenomorph and Ridley skins:

If you’re looking for some help with this week’s challenges, we’ve whipped up guides on where to find the crystal trees in Fortnite and where to find the Surface Hubs in Fortnite. Best of luck to you.