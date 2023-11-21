Fortnite Big Bang live event will mark “a new beginning” for the game

Epic Games has announced the Big Bang live event for Fortnite, which marks the end of Fortnite Season OG, and ushers in "a new beginning."

Syd, mid emote against a pink background
Jake Green

Published:

Fortnite 

Fortnite is set to air a new live event on December 2, 2023. According to Epic, it’ll mark “a new beginning” for the game, bridging the gap between Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG, and Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5. So far, only a promotional teaser image has been revealed, alongside timings for the event.

Epic Games has announced the Fortnite Big Bang event, set to go live on Saturday, December 2 at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm GMT / 8pm CEST. It’s set to end the current season of the ongoing battle royale game, before downtime kicks in for the new season to drop.

So far, we’ve only had a few official details. As per the Fortnite website, the Big Bang live event can be loaded 30 minutes before the event, and facilitates squads of up to four players. That’s all Epic Games has said so far, but that hasn’t stopped several high profile leaks pointing to an Eminem-collaboration, some sort of LEGO tie-in, as well as three new modes.

An image of various different items being cast out of an explosion in space

As you can see from the Tweet embedded above, many prominent Fortnite leakers have spotted a LEGO Loot Lama in the official promotional image teased by Epic Games. This tracks with a tweet released by LEGO earlier today, showing the same model.

For a while now, Fortnite leakers like @HYPEX on X (formerly Twitter) have reported on a new racing mode, a new rhythm mode, and a LEGO tie-in. With the latter seemingly confirmed, and with the promotional image featuring musical instruments and tyres, it seems that the Big Bang event could feature everything rumored so far.

Finally, Eminem has been tied to the Big Bang event, after leaked skins, and loading screens started popping up in game files following this morning’s update. This has yet to be confirmed by Epic Games, but it does look like the Eminem loading screens do feature art from the Big Bang event. We’ll have two wait and see whether we’ll all be bopping along to Lose Yourself as the season ends on December 2.

