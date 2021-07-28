Idris Elba is here to tell you about Fortnite’s Suicide Squad event

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has tweeted a video featuring Idris Elba telling us about a new Bloodsport skin coming to Fortnite. You can file that in the list of sentences I was not expecting to write today, but the continued lesson is that we should never be surprised by a Fortnite crossover. And there are hints that there’s more to the collaboration than a single skin, too.
The ten-second video (hey, I assume Idris Elba is a busy guy) shows off just a few seconds of Bloodsport competing in the battle royale game. As James Gunn adds, Fortnite fans should “prepare to get some dubs.” While I am currently crawling inside my own skin and dying as a result of presenting that quote, I gotta admit the skin looks pretty cool.
The more interesting bit is that the video promises “more tomorrow”, July 29. It’s unclear what that means – maybe it’ll just be a more extensive look at the skin, or a tease of its appearance in the item shop – but it certainly seems to imply that there’s more to this crossover than just the new look.
Either way, you can check out the teaser below.
Oh yeah. #Fortnite fans prepare to get some dubs. @FortniteGame @idriselba pic.twitter.com/rlNQP0tk1l
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 28, 2021
Check out our guide on how to collect access cards from IO guards in Fortnite if you need some help with the current challenges.