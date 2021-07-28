Idris Elba is here to tell you about Fortnite’s Suicide Squad event

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has tweeted a video featuring Idris Elba telling us about a new Bloodsport skin coming to Fortnite. You can file that in the list of sentences I was not expecting to write today, but the continued lesson is that we should never be surprised by a Fortnite crossover. And there are hints that there’s more to the collaboration than a single skin, too.

The ten-second video (hey, I assume Idris Elba is a busy guy) shows off just a few seconds of Bloodsport competing in the battle royale game. As James Gunn adds, Fortnite fans should “prepare to get some dubs.” While I am currently crawling inside my own skin and dying as a result of presenting that quote, I gotta admit the skin looks pretty cool.

The more interesting bit is that the video promises “more tomorrow”, July 29. It’s unclear what that means – maybe it’ll just be a more extensive look at the skin, or a tease of its appearance in the item shop – but it certainly seems to imply that there’s more to this crossover than just the new look.

Either way, you can check out the teaser below.

Check out our guide on how to collect access cards from IO guards in Fortnite if you need some help with the current challenges.