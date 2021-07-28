Want to know how to collect access cards from IO guards in Fortnite? This week’s set of legendary challenges has us messing around with IO guards once more. They’re scattered around the popular battle royale game, so they’re not all that hard to spot. Handy that, given how one of the first tasks asks us to find and knock down one of Dr Slone’s IO agents.

Other legendary challenges this week include planting wiretaps in different key locations and interacting with IO operative computers, all before mind wiping Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker, or Human Bill. These aren’t particular difficult challenges, though they do require you to break into the satellite stations scattered throughout the map.

While there are plenty of IO guards found throughout the map, you only need to collect one access card to complete the challenge. This guide will go over all of the steps you need to take to find an IO guard, then explain what you need to do in order to collect the access card to finish the task.

Fortnite IO guards locations

Finding an IO guard is actually really simple. You can opt to either go to Corny Complex (there’s a whole bunch of them in the house and the base), any IO satellite station, or even the centre of the map to check out an IO guard camp. Eliminate a guard and they should drop the access card you need to complete the challenge. And it’s as simple as that. You should now have collected the access card from the IO guard, allowing you to move onto the next challenge.

This week saw a new weapon introduced that’s already wrecking enemy walls, so check out our guide to learn more about the Fortnite plasma cannon. We also have this week’s Fortnite alien artifacts locations, as well as all of the Fortnite Kymera styles available to unlock.