Fortnite is getting an Ariana Grande concert this week

Ariana Grande is hosting a concert within Fortnite – and it starts this week on Friday, August 6. The Fortnite Rift Tour is headlined by the singer and will span five showtimes across August 6-8 – and will bring with it a new outfit and a dancing pig backpack to the item shop.

While Ariana Grande and her concerts don’t appear until Friday, the Rift Tour itself has technically already started – as the first wave of Rift Tour Quests have kicked off throughout Fortnite. These will run until the end of the concert on August 8 and can be found by clicking on the new in-game Rift Tour tab. Rewards for completing these include a new loading screen, emoticon, and spray.

Aside from watching Ariana Grande perform, there are a number of rewards to be unlocked or bought. The aforementioned Ariana Grande outfit and rather distracting Piggy Smallz back bling arrive in the Item Shop on August 4, and everyone who attends the tour will get a free Cuddly Cloudcruiser umbrella. Fortnite Crew subscribers logged in between August 5-9 will receive a Rainbow Cloudcruiser umbrella and a new banner and loading screen.

Ariana Grande isn’t a stranger to making in-game appearances, as she’s also appeared in the Final Fantasy mobile RPG Brave Exvius. She says, “working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor. I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”

Here are the times for the various concerts, and Epic advises players to arrive around an hour beforehand:

Show 1: Friday, August 6 at 6PM ET / 3PM PT / 11PM BST

Show 2: Saturday, August 7 at 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 7PM BST

Show 3: Sunday, August 8 at 12AM ET / 9AM PT / 5PM BST

Show 4: Sunday, August 8 at 10AM ET / 7AM PT / 3PM BST

Show 5: Sunday, August 8 at 6PM ET / 3PM PT / 11PM BST

Of course, this event isn’t the only thing currently going on in one of the best battle royale games on PC. With The Suicide Squad movie currently showing in cinemas, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is coming to Fortnite tomorrow, August 2 – and Superman should be coming this month, too. Not bad for a game that football manager José Mourinho calls “a nightmare”.