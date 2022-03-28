PSA: Fortnite building is expected to return tomorrow

Fortnite building is coming back very soon – probably. Ahead of the launch of Chapter 3 Season 2, dataminers and leakers uncovered files suggesting that building would be temporarily removed from Fortnite. Which, of course, it was. According to that initial datamine from iFireMonkey, the building blackout would last for nine days, and those nine days are up as of tomorrow.

With that in mind, everyone expects Fortnite building to be coming back on Tuesday, March 29. This date has not been confirmed by Epic, and is certainly subject to change. However, Fortnite is one of the leakiest games on the market, and once dataminers have reported on a given feature or event, it generally hits the game on that schedule.

If you’re enjoying no-build Fortnite, however, there’s good news: further datamines have suggested that separate no-build modes will be available after building returns to the main game. HypeX reports on Twitter that internal game files now make reference to “modes with building enabled”, strongly suggesting that you’ll have options going forward.

