Fortnite Zero Build is a permanent no-build mode

As expected, building has now returned to Epic’s battle royale game, but don’t fret since Fortnite Zero Build mode is also here as a permanent addition. This is the long-rumoured Fortnite no-build mode, and the trailer for it also suggests that jetpacks are part of the equation too.

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 earlier this month, the Imagined Order (or rather, Epic) disabled all building in the multiplayer game and turned the battle royale into a straighter test of shooting skills. It was stated as only being a temporary thing, and as of today, Fortnite is indeed a building game once more.

However, while Fortnite’s main modes have all returned to normal, anyone who preferred the no-build style can rejoice. Fortnite now has a Zero Build mode option, which players can select from the main menu and incorporates solo, duo, trio, and squad play. It plays exactly like Season 2 so far, with parkour, sprinting, and mantling to get around, and an automatic Overshield to offer extra protection.

The trailer’s below to give you some sense of the escalation in the “resistance” theme to come, with new and returning weapons such as the LMGs.

Right at the end, you can even spot the characters grabbing jetpacks from the walls of the blimp, which are set to control more Boba Fett-like.

In the trailer for the No Build LTM we can see the first look at how Jetpack Containers work. There will be jetpacks hanging on walls that you'll be able to pickup and use. pic.twitter.com/JzaF80GhYj — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 29, 2022

It’s likely that Fortnite PvE battle encounters are coming to all the main modes soon, and that should hopefully include Zero Build too.

