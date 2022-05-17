Fortnite 20.40 begins Chapter 3 Season 2 end event countdown

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 end? Very soon, and with the release of Fortnite patch 20.40 today, the battle royale game starts the countdown to a big live endgame event to conclude the season – and Epic has just dropped a literal doomsday device on the map.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date has always been down for the beginning of June, and it now looks like the multiplayer game‘s latest season is set to finish with another exciting live event – the first since Chapter 2’s big conclusion back in December.

Fortnite update 20.40 is out now, and while the game itself is down for maintenance leaks have started flowing in. The most notable is the arrival of a giant doomsday device called, er, Doomsday Device, which has taken up a large chunk of Loot Lake just north of the blown-up-once-again Tilted Towers. At first, the live event was only hinted at by leaks, but now it seems to be confirmed – not just by new strings in the files, but also by a full countdown on the game’s main menu.

You can check out the Doomsday Device below, which seems to be some sort of drill.

And here’s what the countdown looks like in the lobby.

Just 17 days left to go, people. Best get that Fortnite Season 2 battle pass completed, or you’ll never get that Doctor Strange skin.

