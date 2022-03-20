Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date – when does it start?

As part of the reveal of the new season, Epic Games also confirmed the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date. Chapter 3 Season 2 has finally begun in the battle royale game, and players will want to know how long they have to earn all the various Battle Pass rewards – the answer is, just under three months.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has just kicked off, along with its highly Marvel-orientated Battle Pass and the addition of parkour movement at the cost of Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters. The season’s theme is “resistance” and it’s about the fight against the Imagined Order – which was drilling around the island last season and has now popped back up in force.

With both Doctor Strange and Spider-Man villain The Prowler on the upper end of the Battle Pass – Prowler, in particular, won’t be unlocked until late April – players are probably already wondering how long they have to grab all the new season’s rewards, and when Season 3 will start.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Release Date

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 start date is June 4, which means another weekend launch for a Fortnite season – most likely in the morning. The Chapter 3 Season 2 end date, and the last day to get all the rewards in the new Battle Pass, is June 3.

Chapter 3 Season 2 Ends on June 3rd (Season 3 starts on the 4th) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 20, 2022

For more multiplayer games, you can follow that link.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$180VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.