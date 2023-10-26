Epic Games has announced the Fortnite Crew skin for November 2023. So far, details are currently pretty sparse, but we do have a full look at the Drakon Steel Hybrid Outfit that'll be featured. It certainly seems like it'll be a step up for the original skin, with a new dragon mask covering the character's face.

If you didn’t know already, Fortnite Crew allows players to receive exclusive content each month in exchange for a subscription fee. The battle royale game‘s Fortnite Crew subscription usually grants a new skin, access to the Battle Pass, free V-Bucks, and other items.

While we don’t have the full line-up for November yet, Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR has offered a glimpse at some of the variant styles that are set to arrive for the Drakon Steel Hybrid skin over on Twitter. They have a very good track record for Fortnite leaks, especially when it comes to Fortnite Crew, but until Epic confirms the Legacy skins, these are still very much a rumor.

The Legacy skin variants for Drakon Steel Hybrid are largely color-palette swaps. There’s red and black, iridescent, light blue and silver, and finally a galaxy-themed skin. There’s two others as well, but they’ve yet to be shown off officially.

If you stay subscribed to Fortnite Crew after November 2023, you will receive a new variant of the Drakon Steel Hybrid skin each month. In addition, you get access to the Battle Pass, 1000 V-Bucks, and additional items. Occasionally, there’s extra bonuses like the Premium Rocket Pass for Rocket League that’s currently on offer. Better yet, if you already own the Battle Pass, you will receive 950 V-Bucks instead.

We'll likely hear more about the other items that will be part of Fortnite Crew for November 2023 in the coming days.