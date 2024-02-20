Lady Gaga brings back iconic meme in Fortnite Festival announcement

A Lady Gaga Fortnite Festival appearance is finally a reality, five years after the musician and actor made the internet giggle by misspelling the massively popular multiplayer game’s title on X (formerly known as Twitter). Little Monsters are about to invade Fortnite’s servers, and that can only be a good thing.

On February 20, Gaga reposted her infamous “What’s fortnight” tweet, correcting her misspelling with the coy caption “*fornite”. Alongside it is a teaser image of her digital self in-game, complete with a Fortnite Festival watermark.

Since the original post on October 15, 2019, rumors have swirled about Gaga showing up in the battle royale game and her fans have frothed at the mouths over the idea — we can hardly blame them.

She’s likely the headline act for the upcoming Fortnite Festival season 2, a musical event arriving on February 22, 2024. The first festival saw alternative music artist The Weeknd headline, with his songs featured in the game and cosmetics available for purchase in the Fortnite shop.

While the outfit in the image doesn’t seem to mirror any specific looks from real life, the purple lightning and futuristic styling remind us of her most recent musical era, Chromatica. Based on that album’s sound and aesthetics fitting in best with Fortnite, we’d wager that eagle-eyed fans are likely to connect some dots when the Festival finally arrives and we can see the results.

The exact details of the artist’s inclusion are yet to be revealed, but we imagine it’ll follow suit. Whatever the extent of Gaga’s role, we still want a Fortnite skin of her controversial 2010 MTV Video Music Awards meat dress while rocking out on the free PC game‘s Main Stage.

