Master Chief and Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne are coming to Fortnite

The next character coming to Fortnite is Master Chief – please pretend you didn’t see those leaks, okay? Season 5‘s bounty hunter theme is bringing us another console-exclusive character now, similar to the appearance of God of War’s Kratos last week. Oh, and both Daryl and Michonne are coming over from The Walking Dead.

Blood Gulch is coming to Fortnite, too – so you can get your Halo nostalgia in map form, too. It’ll be the setting for a special capture the flag mode, which will be playable starting on December 11. You can check out a handful of extremely silly trailers for all the new stuff below.

Here’s the Master Chief debut.

Here’s Red vs. Blue – yes, for real – introducing Blood Gulch.

And The Walking Dead.

