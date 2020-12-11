Master Chief and Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne are coming to Fortnite

The next character coming to Fortnite is Master Chief – please pretend you didn’t see those leaks, okay? Season 5‘s bounty hunter theme is bringing us another console-exclusive character now, similar to the appearance of God of War’s Kratos last week. Oh, and both Daryl and Michonne are coming over from The Walking Dead.

Blood Gulch is coming to Fortnite, too – so you can get your Halo nostalgia in map form, too. It’ll be the setting for a special capture the flag mode, which will be playable starting on December 11. You can check out a handful of extremely silly trailers for all the new stuff below.

The Game Awards is an annual showcase of both the year’s best games and upcoming titles from publishers and developers across the industry. The evening promises news on everything from Among Us to the next Dragon Age game, and PCGamesN will be here to provide the biggest news as it happens.

Here’s the Master Chief debut.

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s Red vs. Blue – yes, for real – introducing Blood Gulch.

YouTube Thumbnail

And The Walking Dead.

YouTube Thumbnail

You can tune into the show for yourself below.

YouTube Thumbnail

Stay with us for more.

