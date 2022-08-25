Fortnite mode Late Game Arena returns later this month

The Fortnite mode Late Game Arena should be returning at the end of this month, which is great news for basically everyone who likes the battle royale game. Each mode adds a little something different to the experience, and variety is the spice of life, or so they say.

We actually talked about the return of the tweaked 50v50 mode just last week, so it looks as though Epic is really going hard on trying to make sure there are a lot of choices when you load up Fortnite. Of course, a lot of players are still just trying to finish off the Fortnite Dragon Ball quests to get their hands on the Shenron Glider, but hey, more content can only be a good thing.

The news comes via HypeX, at least while we wait for the official blog post. Fortnite Late Game Arena effectively serves as a competitive practice mode, and it allows players to gain hype by doing well, and unlock prizes in the process. It’s usually a little more try-hard and sweaty than your average Fortnite match, but if that’s what you’re into, then you’ll no doubt be chomping at the bit to jump on in.

You can usually play the mode in Solos, Duos, or Trios too, which means that whether you’ve got no friends or loads of them, you should be able to get your competitive fix. Just make sure you aim for placements more than kills in most matches, as that tends to be what generates the most Hype, which is how you can move up in the ranks, and potentially move up in the leagues as well.

If this is your first time wandering into the world of competitive Fortnite, then it’s definitely a good idea to check out our Fortnite tips and tricks article for some advice. Actually, have a look at our Fortnite building tips too, just in case.