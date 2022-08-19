Fortnite 50v50 mode returning to battle royale, with a twist

A Fortnite mode that a lot of players probably miss is coming back to allow you to wreak havoc in huge 50v50 groups. After all, while having squads of players fighting for survival in the battle royale game might be fun, it’s not quite as grandiose as having two gigantic teams battling it out for supremacy.

Modes come and go fairly regularly in Fortnite, and even the standard battle royale matches change up constantly because of new items like the Fortnite Kamehameha in the Dragon Ball crossover event. However, one of the biggest modes, and we mean that literally, is the all-out chaos of 50v50, which looks to be making a return to the game, albeit in a slightly different way.

According to HypeX, 50v50 is going to return soon and will be marked as a “DEFAULT” mode, which we think means it’ll be around permanently, instead of as a limited-time mode. That’s great news for players who like the ability to respawn, which often helps tick off some of the peskier challenges, alongside helping newer players adjust to the game.

The new Fortnite mode will be called Big Battle – Zero Build, and apparently “has SBMM, no respawn, the storm is more lethal, shorter matches, and you start with the OG Tac Shotgun + Burst AR + 4 Minis & 10 Bandages.” It should make for some incredibly fast-paced battles that will lead to constant clashes, especially as the storm being more lethal takes away some sneaky tactics.

We’re excited about the new mode, and it could be that it comes alongside the extra Chapter 3 Season 3 update that we’ll apparently be getting. While we’re waiting for that though, have a look at these Fortnite tips and tricks to make sure you’re as good as you can be.