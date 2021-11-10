Naruto finally comes to Fortnite on Tuesday, according to the latest leak

‘Naruto in Fortnite‘ is on the verge of reaching ‘Sora in Smash’ levels of internet infamy, but the sheer volume of leaks and rumours around Shonen Jump’s favourite ninja appearing in Epic’s favourite battle royale game have been far too prolific to ignore. Now it seems we’ll finally learn the truth of it this Tuesday.

The Fortnite-meets-Naruto crossover will land on Tuesday, November 16 at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT, with both the Naruto cosmetics and a new Hidden Leaf Village creative hub, according to venerable Fortnite leaker HypeX. HypeX emphasises that this is the “planned” release time, and subject to change, but either way it looks like the skin is finally landing soon.

That launch would put Naruto right at the time of the Fortnite 18.40 release date, which is expected to be the final major update of the season. Epic’s apparently making some major creative mode changes there, too, with a revamped XP system that’ll prevent you from farming for experience while AFK.

Personally, I no longer question if Naruto will appear in Fortnite – only if he’ll be allowed to do sexy jutsu there.

Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao) Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol pic.twitter.com/3qybpW02or — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 10, 2021

