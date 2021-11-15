Fortnite Naruto release time – 18.40 downtime starts tonight

Fortnite v18.40 launches soon, if you can believe it – and if the forced catchphrase didn’t tip you off, this is the one that finally brings Naruto to the game. Shonen Jump’s most beloved ninja has been rumoured for Fortnite for what feels like ages, and that launch is finally about to happen. Here’s what you can expect from the launch of the new update.

Fortnite v18.40 downtime begins on Tuesday, November 19 at 1am PST / 4am EST / 9am GMT. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes ahead of those times. (Epic’s initial tweet suggesting an 8am UTC launch was incorrect.) Downtime usually lasts for an hour or two, and once servers are back up, you’ll be able to see the new content, including Naruto. A YouTube premiere on the collab is set to launch at the same time.

According to leakers, a Hidden Leaf Village creative hub will be coming alongside the Naruto cosmetics. The update also introduces some XP tweaks that might put an end to Creative mode XP farms.

v18.40 is expected to be the final major update of the season, and since it’s been over two years since the launch of Chapter 2, some fans expect the launch of Chapter 3 to be right around the corner – though that’s purely in the world of speculation right now.

