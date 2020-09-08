Epic’s built an LA soundstage to host weekly Fortnite concerts

Fortnite‘s in-game concerts have been a hit, and Epic’s got even bigger plans in mind. The company has put together a “brand-new, state of the art studio in Los Angeles, CA” to host a new Party Royale Spotlight series for concerts, and the first of the weekly events will kick off this weekend with Dominic Fike.

Fike will perform live from LA on Saturday, September 12 at 14:00 PDT / 17:00 EDT / 22:00 BST, and you’ll be able to to see the show through Party Royale. Encore versions of the performance will follow at 20:00 PDT / 23:00 EDT / 4:00 BST that night, and on September 13 at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST.

Epic says more artists are coming in the Party Royale Spotlight series, and that you should “mark your calendars” for September 19 and 26 – but the studio hasn’t named who’s next. You can, of course, expect relevant Fortnite skins to appear in the item shop for each show, as the announcement details.

Previous Fortnite concerts, like the Marshmello show and Travis Scott’s Astronomical have been, er, astronomically popular popular, so it’s little surprise to see Epic doubling down on the concept.