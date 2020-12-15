Fortnite gets ‘Reboot a Friend’ feature that rewards you for bringing pals back

Fortnite is getting a brand-new feature that’ll offer some in-game rewards for bringing pals who have stepped away from the battle royale game back on board. Just launched in beta, the multiplayer game’s new ‘Reboot a Friend’ feature is now live to try out, and runs until January 4, 2021.

As detailed on Epic Games’ announcement post, all Fortnite players can check the new Reboot a Friend page to check if they’re eligible to, er, reboot a friend. That is, if they’ve got any friends who’ve taken some time away from the game, and haven’t hopped into Fortnite for 30 or more days. If you find you are eligible, all you’ll need to do is send them an invite via the feature page linked above – then, if you play some matches with a “successfully rebooted friend”, you’ll be in for some rewards.

Epic says that playing a single match with a rebooted friend will grant you a Reboot emoticon, while playing five, ten, and 20 matches with them will get you a Key Change lobby track, Twin Talons pickaxe, and Holofoil wrap, respectively. The goodies will make their way to both players’ accounts within seven days.

While the Reboot a Friend feature’s in beta testing, you’ll only be able to reboot one friend, but the studio says it’ll let players know if this changes. Here’s a peek at the rewards (via Epic):

If you're keen to check out the full rundown of the Fortnite Reboot a Friend rules, you can find them on Epic's site here.