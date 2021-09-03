Fortnite ditches the usual Tuesday for the Season 7 end event

Another Fortnite season is coming to a close, and that means it’s time to get ready for a climactic event to send this most recent round of content off. As you might expect for the alien invasion storyline, we’ll be hitting up the Mothership in this one, and unlike other season-ending events, this one’s going down on a weekend.

The Operation: Sky Fire event kicks off on Sunday, September 12 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST. You’ll be able to log into the event starting 30 minutes ahead of the kick off time, and you’ll be able to party up with a giant group of 16 friends to take everything on together. The usual big sale on gold bar-related materials will begin on Thursday, September 9 at 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST, so be sure to spend what you got before then.

The official announcement describes the new event like this: “With the Mothership’s sights set on the Imagined Order’s secret base at Corny Complex, Slone has hatched a plan to end the Invasion once and for all. You’ve answered her calls, worked as an undercover agent for the IO – now it’s time to infiltrate The Last Reality and put a stop to the Alien’s occupation.”

The teaser for the event clearly shows, Kevin the Cube in the lower right, so I’m stoked.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready? Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET. 🔗: https://t.co/Slqznnr33d ❤️ this post to be reminded when the Event is live pic.twitter.com/wqRwQ9jgdf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

