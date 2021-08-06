Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date – everything we know

Want to know when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 begins? The current Fortnite season has been out of this world, featuring an ongoing alien invasion, even more Street Fighter skins, and a concert from Ariana Grande herself. What could the next season possibly have in store to top all of this? If the last few weeks of quests and leaks are to be believed, we may finally get some answers about Kevin the Cube and the ongoing alien invasion.

Doctor Slone is one of the new Fortnite skins from Season 7, though she has been referenced in cutscenes since Season 5. She is a high ranking member of the Imagined Order, the organisation that controls The Island. Throughout Season 7, Doctor Slone has been trying to stop the aliens from harming anyone, and now she’s working on a way to discover the source of their power.

If the latest leaks turn out to be real, the next season could be one of the best yet. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, including the release date, all the rumours emerging from datamined leaks, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 RELEASE DATE

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is likely to start on September 13. This date hasn’t been confirmed by Epic, but we can make an educated guess judging by the end date of the Season 7 battle pass, which is September 12.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 BATTLE PASS

A Redditor with a good reputation for accurate leaks has listed a number of events that are likely to surface in Season 8. The main leak is the introduction of Uzumaki Naruto from the Shonen Jump anime series. Naruto could headline the battle pass in a similar fashion to Superman and Rick Sanchez (from Rick and Morty) in Season 7. This isn’t the most far fetched leak, as we know Epic surveyed players about bringing Naruto to the game months ago.

The Batman and Fortnite: Zero Point comic revealed information about Doctor Slone working with Lex Luthor and Batman – this all but confirms more DC crossover skins are going to be added to the game. We already know about Bloodsport from The Suicide Squad making his way to the battle royale game, but there’s still a few DC characters we haven’t heard about. Expect to see Wonder Woman, Shazam, and Green Lantern join Fortnite at some point during Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 LEAKS

It appears the legendary Cube is making a return at the end of Season 7 – the leak claims a mysterious Queen character has been controlling the cube the entire time. Also coming to Season 8 is a mechanic known as ‘the Sideways’. This seems to be a reference to the Upside Down portal in Stranger Things, an alternate dimension home to the dangerous demogorgon.

The Sideways is rumoured to contain monsters, though not all of these creatures are going to be threatening. Season 8 is going to introduce rideable mechs and monsters to the game, suggesting that the Sideways also produces creatures that won’t immediately eat us.

And that’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. There’s still plenty of time to go before the season launches, so try to finish off all of the battle pass challenges while you still can. If you’re looking for a different game to play with your mates, check out our best co-op games list to see how strong your friendship really is.