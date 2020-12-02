Fortnite gold – how do gold bars work in Fortnite?

Want to know what Fortnite gold bars are for? Fortnite Season 5 is here, and the hunt is on. Agent Jones is trying to sustain the loop, and has recruited formidable hunters from various realities. These notorious bounty hunters – including the Mandalorian – are available as new skins, unlocked with the Fortnite Season 5 battle pass, but you don’t need cosmetics to take on the role of hunter yourself.

There are now numerous different Fortnite bounty NPCs scattered throughout the new map, and they need your help. During a Fortnite match, while you’re running around you may spot a speech bubble in the distance – this denotes an NPC, who you can speak to and obtain bounties from. Once you’ve selected your chosen bounty – you can only be assigned one at a time – head out to complete the task and earn yourself some gold bars.

You’ll also earn eight gold bars when you eliminate other players, and if you’re lucky, you might just find some bars laying around as you scour the land for loot. Read on to find out what you’ll be able to trade your stacks of gold for.

How to use Fortnite gold bars

Gold bars can be exchanged with any of the bounty NPCs scattered across the map. They can be redeemed for new exotic weapons, upgrades, intel (such as revealing nearby treasure chests), services, and more. You can even enlist certain NPCs to follow you around and defend you – but their services come at a hefty price.