Fortnite and Wolverine come together – how to get the Marvel hero

Fortnite and Wolverine are back at it again, and everyone’s favourite Marvel berserker looks better than ever. If you want to know how to get Wolverine in Fortnite, there are no challenges to complete to get your hands on him. All you need to do is subscribe to Fortnite Crew at any point in August, and you’ll get the full adamantium-plated package.

Fortnite Crew is the monthly subscription for Fortnite that grants players new skins, 1000 V-Bucks a month, and access to the battle pass as well. If you know you’re going to be playing the game a lot anyway, then it’s a good way to make things a little more money efficient and get a surprise new skin each month.

August’s Fortnite Crew bundle brings in Wolverine Zero, a new take on the character who’s not only sporting an eye patch and the deepest v-neck we’ve ever seen, but also the mighty Muramasa blade. Muramasa is a name you’ve likely heard before — a famous swordsmith from centuries ago, their name is given to a lot of blades in gaming and popular culture.

The Marvel take on Muramasa is an immortal swordsman who created several blades, two of which are fairly integral to Wolverine as a character. The version Wolverine has in this month’s Fortnite Crew pack seems to be made from an unknown alloy, which grants it a wonderful red hue.

There’s also some speculation that we could see the return of previous Marvel characters to the item shop. That’s thanks to HypeX, who tweeted that the shop section had been added back recently, which could mean that players will be able to buy them again.

In other Fortnite news, you should take a break from shooting each other to mess about with this Fall Guys-inspired custom map. You might also want to try your hand with a few other games from our best battle royales guide.