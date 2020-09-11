How much Fortnite XP do you need to finish the battle pass? This tool will show you

We’re just a few weeks into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, so there’s plenty of time left to finish off the battle pass… right? Well, if you’re concerned about how whether you’re going to have time to get that ultimate Iron Man skin, there’s now an easy way to check what it’ll take – a tool that shows exactly how much XP you’ll need to reach any given level this season.

The Fortnite XP Calculator, available at FNBR.gg courtesy of prolific dataminer HYPEX. At the simplest level, you can just put in your current level and the level you want to reach, and the tool will tell you the exact amount of XP you’ll need to get there. (That’ll be especially useful for those of you grinding past level 100, as the XP necessary from there starts scaling in unusual ways.)

If you want to set a daily XP plan, you can also use the advanced calculator. Here, you once again put in your current level and the level you want to reach, along with the daily XP you expect to earn and the bonus XP you’re going to get from challenges, punch cards, and the like. Then the tool will tell you how many days it’ll take to reach the goal.

Elsewhere in the Fortnite-i-verse, Stark Industries has landed, and with it, a brand new entry to the list of Fortnite bosses: Iron Man himself.