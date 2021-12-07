Forza Horizon 5 devs reveal 20 new cars headed to the racing game

Forza Horizon 5 launched a month ago to roaring crowds, scoring highly in reviews across the board and launching to some pretty hefty player numbers. Now, the devs at Playground Games have given us a peek at what’s coming up next for its new racing game with Series 2 and 3, and it looks like there are plenty of new cars on the way.

In the studio’s latest Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡GO! stream (below), Playground revealed a further 20 cars coming up, following the four that were unveiled in its Forza Monthly show shortly beforehand. Revealing each new set of wheels one by one through a little holiday calendar (aww), the team gave us a peek at some varied and slick new rides in action.

Kicking off with the Lamborghini Aventador J (at the 7:20 mark), we get a look at many others, such as ones you might recognise from the roads of our times, like the 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO and the 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4. Then there are others you probably won’t, like the 1939 Maserati 8CTF classic car.

You’ll be able to earn the new cars through the game’s Festival playlist – which updates each week – as well as the game’s Car Pass, Forzathon Shop, and more. Forza Horizon 5’s upcoming Series 2 and 3 will also see the addition of some snazzy new changes to the game’s world, with seasonal stylings (such as candy canes dotting its scenes for Series 2), some updates to the Horizon Stadium (it’s becoming an ice rink for a while), and some New Year-themed tinkerings later on with Series 3.

There are also some new cosmetics coming up, with more clothes, horns, and more on the way to the game with the coming series. If you’re keen for the full rundown of what’s coming to Forza Horizon 5, check out the stream above.

If you’re yet to delve in and want to check out the Forza Horizon 5 system requirements, you know where to click.