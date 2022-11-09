Forza Horizon 5 ray tracing update makes the racing game shine anew

A new Forza Horizon 5 ray tracing update finally sees the graphics setting break free of its confines to the game’s ForzaVista mode, and out into the racing game’s open world and races themselves. For those with less powerful graphics cards, fret not, as the game now also supports AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS upscaling technologies.

After downloading the Forza Horizon 5 ray tracing update, you’ll now be able to select two new graphical presets, ‘Ultra’ and ‘Extreme’, which each introduce ray traced reflections into the game’s photo mode, races, and free roam mode. However, you’ll want to make sure you have one of the best graphics cards on the market to maintain a high frame rate, or at the very least meet the ‘Ideal spec’ in the Forza Horizon 5 system requirements.

Both quality presets will render ray traced reflections at full resolution when using photo mode and while this remains true in free roam and races for the ‘Extreme’ option, ‘Ultra’ sees quality drop to half resolution. Thankfully, both Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR are now supported as of this update, with both upscaling technologies offering an easy way to boost fps in trying scenarios for many GPUs.

Unfortunately, there’s no sign of Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation, otherwise known as DLSS 3.0, but this may come as part of a future patch or as more RTX 4000 series graphics cards arrive on the market. For now, the only pixel pushers capable of using the technology are the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, the latter of which is due to release next week.