What are the Forza Motorsport 8 system requirements? PC gaming has long been kind to the Forza franchise, with a level of detail accessible that just couldn’t be matched on Xbox consoles. While the Series X has certainly helped close the gap, the best, and most beautiful way to experience Forza Motorsport 8 will be on a high-end gaming PC build.

Forza Motorsport 8 is one of the games that will require you to have an SSD, even for its minimum requirements. Fear not, however, as the overall minimum specs are still very accessible for older PCs or budget builds. An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is where the bar is set for GPUs. As for your CPU, it’ll need to be at least an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600.

Here are the Forza Motorsport 8 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-Bit (Version 19041 or higher) Windows 10 64-Bit (Version 19041 or higher) CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5-8400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core i5-11600K RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 AMD RX 6800 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Storage 130 GB – SSD Required 130 GB – SSD Required

However, there is a considerable jump between the minimum and recommended specs. Forza Motorsport 8’s minimum specs should enable you to run the game comfortably at 1080p with decent settings at 60fps. With the recommended options, it’s likely that you’ll at least be able to push 1440p at 30fps. Given where the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti stacks up to current GPUs (equivalent to the RTX 3080), there is plenty of value left in this last-gen mid-range GPU.

The Forza team also provided an ultra settings spec list, which will require you to be running a Core i7-11700K or Ryzen 7 5800X alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XT. These specs are classed as ideal, but there was no indication given as to whether this is for 4K gameplay or just maximizing the framerate at 1440p.

With storage space at a premium for games in 2023, 130 GB is no small feat to clear up on your SSD. It’s no surprise to see the Forza Motorsport 8 download size be this large, but if you’re yet to make the move away from mechanical hard drives and want to play Forza, your time has finally come.

Stick with us for all the latest Forza Motorsport 8 news, guides, and more ahead of its release date.