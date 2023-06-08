You won’t be able to buy Friday the 13th next year

Friday the 13th is unfortunately shutting down all sales before the end of the year, but that isn’t the end of its bad news. The horror game may also cease all function and operations after the turn of the following year, meaning that there is a limited amount of time left for you to play Friday the 13th if you have yet to experience the thrill of the slasher-styled chase Gun Media’s iconic game has to offer. While the news is sad to report overall, some good has come out of it for prospective players as the developers have decided to permanently discount both the base game and its DLCs.

When it comes to covering news from the gaming industry, some of the saddest stories I find myself having to take are those to do with a game shutting down. Unfortunately, Gun Media took to Twitter earlier today to announce that Friday the 13th’s license will be expiring on December 31, 2023. This does not mean that you will not be able to play the game anymore if you already own it by then, but it does mean that you will no longer be able to purchase it after the specified date. Gun Media stated that it will not be available for sale, “both physically and digitally.”

In terms of the game’s live service and your ability to play Friday the 13th if you do have it already by 2024, you should be good to go for at least a year following the end of its sales. Gun Media wrote in its official statement that Friday the 13th will continue to work through December 31, 2024. When 2025 rolls around, there is no guarantee the game will still function. Hopefully, the developers manage to keep it up and running for devoted players.



I’m sad to hear about the game’s unfortunate end, but I’m glad that fans of Friday the 13th will get to enjoy it for a good while longer, at least. Gun Media has also stated that Friday the 13th’s price has now been reduced to just $4.99 while each DLC is $0.99. These discounted prices will remain low until the game’s removal from all digital and physical storefronts at the end of 2023.

If you are sad to hear about Friday the 13th shutting down, you can have a look through some of our other favorite multiplayer games that can help keep your mind occupied. You can take a peek at a few of the best relaxing games out there right now if you want a break from the negativity and more thrilling, spooky titles.