Frostpunk 2 devs praise “amazing” AMD FSR 3

Frostpunk 2 developers say they “love” AMD FSR 3, and praise how easy it has been to implement in their game. AMD’s just-launched upscaling technology was one of several topics presented to the developers of 11 Bit Studios’ upcoming survival game, a sequel to the beloved Frostpunk.

AMD FSR 3 made its debut in two games last week, Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum. The latest iteration of its graphics technology arrived to great interest from the hardware community, with many hoping AMD had finally put together something to rival Nvidia DLSS 3.

Early responses towards AMD FSR 3 have been mostly positive, but its true mettle will likely be tested as it gains adoption in more games. However, Frostpunk 2 developers were effusive in their praise for the upscaling tech in a recent interview with WCCFTech.

When asked about the implementation of FSR 3, the devs replied that “The implementation of FSR 3 was quite simple. It worked from the get-go.” Clearly, this is positive news for AMD, as it could encourage other development teams to add it to their games.

FSR 3’s compatibility with most graphics cards – compared to DLSS 3, which can only use current-gen Nvidia GPUs – will make it an even more tempting prospect.

The Frostpunk 2 devs continued to heap praise on FSR 3, saying it’s “improving quality a lot [in Frostpunk 2] and it’s especially useful for that kind of city… with a lot of details, not in singular buildings but in the urban clutter. FSR is helping us bring those details and clarity to the surface.”

