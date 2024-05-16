This is the graphics card you need to play Frostpunk 2

With the release of Frostpunk 2 just around the corner, Sapphire has just unveiled the perfect graphics card to prepare your PC for the upcoming city survival epic. You can show your true dedication to the cause with this stunning new Radeon RX 7700 XT adorned with Frostpunk 2 stylings.

While the Frostpunk 2 release date is still around six weeks away, getting your system ready now with a top-tier graphics card from AMD will mean you’re all set up in time for the launch.

The new Sapphire Pure AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Frost Punk 2 Edition is certainly quite the mouthful to name, but it has a really striking appearance. The card features a suitably frosty white fan section, but then has a fantastic-looking burnt-edge design on its backplate – the part of the card that faces you in most standard PC configurations.

You also get custom keycaps with the card, which will fit on standard Cherry MX keycap stalks and are designed to replace the F, P, and 2 keys on your keyboard. Custom pin badges are included too, so you can declare your dedication on your person as well as your PC.

The RX 7700 XT is AMD’s mid-range GPU, sitting between the budget RX 7600 XT and higher-end RX 7800 XT and RX 7900 XT cards. It didn’t wow us on its release, as its price was too close to that of the more powerful RX 7800 XT, but recent price drops have made it much more appealing.

The Sapphire Pure AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Frost Punk 2 Edition release date is set for July 2024, in time for the game’s launch, with pricing yet to be confirmed. Find out more about how this card performs in our AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT review, with benchmarks including Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman 3.