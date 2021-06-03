Epic reveals next week’s free game

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. Last week, we got the mega-popular social deduction game, Among Us, and as ever, Epic has provided a new freebie, too. This week, it’s time to get very cold and depressed, as the chilly city-building game Frostpunk is now available.

You’ll be able to grab Frostpunk from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page from today until Thursday, June 10 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. So it’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

The store page describes Frostpunk as “the first society survival game. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, you have to manage its infrastructure and people to ensure your society’s survival. What will you do when pushed to breaking point? Who will you become in the process?”

Check out a trailer for Frostpunk below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.